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    Adapter 4 TR22IG-D11 | Kärcher

    Brass and black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with three holes and number 4 embossed on the side.

    Adapter 4 TR22IG-D11

    Order number: 4.111-032.0

    Adapter 4 to connect the new gun with the old swivel hose
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