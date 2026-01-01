Scrubber dryers BD 75/120 R Classic Bp | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Scrubber dryers
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.161-431.0Easy-to-manoeuvre, flexible ride-on scrubber dryer BD 75/120 R Classic Bp. With 75 centimetre working width, 2 disc brushes and 120 litre tank capacity. Also included: The innovative KIK key system.
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Brush motor
Working width, brushes (mm)
750
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
950
Fresh/dirty water tank ( )
120 120
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
4500
Practical area performance (m²/h)
3150
Driving speed (km/h)
max. 6
Climbing ability (%)
10
Brush speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (kg)
75
aisle turning width (cm)
175
Water consumption (l/min)
5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
min. 59 - max. 63
Weight without accessories (kg)
236
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1660 x 1035 x 1480
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Application areas