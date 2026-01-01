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    Scrubber dryers BD 75/120 R Classic Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel, control panel, and orange safety light on top.

    Scrubber dryers

    BD 75/120 R Classic Bp

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.161-431.0

    Easy-to-manoeuvre, flexible ride-on scrubber dryer BD 75/120 R Classic Bp. With 75 centimetre working width, 2 disc brushes and 120 litre tank capacity. Also included: The innovative KIK key system.
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