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    Carpet cleaner BRS 43/500 C | Kärcher

    Kärcher upright floor scrubber with a white tank, black handle, and grey base.

    Carpet cleaner

    BRS 43/500 C

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.006-671.0

    • Compact carpet cleaner, 7.5 l tank for fresh water, 43 cm working width
    • Corded machine, 300 m²/h
    • Carpet cleaning rollers, iCapsol tank
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