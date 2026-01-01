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    CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760 | Kärcher

    Kärcher CarpetPro RM 760 box with blue carpet image, product details, and safety symbols. Made in Germany.

    CarpetPro Cleaner iCapsol, tablet RM 760

    Order number: 6.296-079.0

    Deep cleaning tabs in water-soluble film. With smart iCapsol technology for spray extraction without any rinsing. Suitable for all types of textile floor coverings (incl. wool fibres).