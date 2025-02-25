Kärcher Connected Cleaning | Kärcher

Your team: Get an overview over your crewmembers, their check-ins and -outs and location.

Mobile App: Establish a strong connection with your team: Your cleaning professionals can track their hours, access shifts, tasks and locations using the mobile app on iPhone or Android. The app helps them stay in touch with you and other colleagues via a messaging function that featuers automatic translation.

Operations: On the Dashboard, find analytics about your team, machines and task completion. Use the Schedule view to plan all shifts for your workforce and cleaning machines incl. robots. Correct Timesheets and review Absences of your team.

Customer locations: See all your customers and associated locations including roombooks. Devices and crew members can be assigned to a location; Your team's tasks are linked to specific spaces in the roombook.

Resources: Manage your equipment under devices with granular information about machine status, location, operating hours and much more. Access all your employees and their personal data incl. preferences and skills in one place.