Kärcher Connected Cleaning | Kärcher

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Kärcher Connected Cleaning streamlines your cleaning operations. Gain valuable insights with workforce management and equipment management in one place. With our digital solution, you as a BSC (Building Service Contractor) can optimise your digital processes, boost efficiency and transparency, and improve customer satisfaction by means of higher quality standards.
Your cleaning business, connected in one place: Connected Cleaning for your workforce & equipment.
Make cleaning easier and more efficient with one unified platform for workforce & equipment management!
Optimise your cleaning operations with automated tasks, real-time machine monitoring, and data-driven insights to boost efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.
Empower your workforce with an user-friendly platform that is accessible on any device, from desktop to mobile. Streamline scheduling, manage absences, and review timesheets with ease. Your cleaning professionals can track their hours, manage tasks, and communicate seamlessly, all within the app.
Gain complete visibility into your cleaning equipment with real-time location tracking and detailed usage data. Optimise machine settings for maximum efficiency and proactively schedule maintenance to minimise downtime and extend the lifespan of your valuable assets. Receive alerts for potential issues and ensure your equipment is always performing at its best.
Just like with your other devices, you can seamlessly integrate your Kärcher KIRA robots into Connected Cleaning. Track your robotic fleet's location, monitor cleaning performance, and optimise routes for maximum efficiency. Connected Cleaning helps you manage your entire cleaning operation digitally, all on one central platform.
“Connected Cleaning is particularly impressive due to its intuitive user interface and the many possibilities it offers to optimise our processes.”
Optimise machine usage, streamline workflows, and prevent downtime with digital task scheduling and real-time machine availability. This leads to significant cost savings and improved cleaning quality.
Gain a transparent overview of all cleaning activities, including task completion and machine usage. This ensures accountability, builds trust with clients, and facilitates better decision-making.
Drive customer satisfaction through reliable, high-standard cleaning. Connected Cleaning empowers your team with efficient task management tools and optimized machine performance. Ensure jobs are done right and on time, leading to happier, loyal clients.
Benefit from a comprehensive and integrated digital solution for enhanced equipment management, easy shift assignment, and data-driven process improvement. Optimise cleaning routes, refine schedules, and identify training needs for a more efficient cleaning operation.
Your team: Get an overview over your crewmembers, their check-ins and -outs and location.
Mobile App: Establish a strong connection with your team: Your cleaning professionals can track their hours, access shifts, tasks and locations using the mobile app on iPhone or Android. The app helps them stay in touch with you and other colleagues via a messaging function that featuers automatic translation.
Operations: On the Dashboard, find analytics about your team, machines and task completion. Use the Schedule view to plan all shifts for your workforce and cleaning machines incl. robots. Correct Timesheets and review Absences of your team.
Customer locations: See all your customers and associated locations including roombooks. Devices and crew members can be assigned to a location; Your team's tasks are linked to specific spaces in the roombook.
Resources: Manage your equipment under devices with granular information about machine status, location, operating hours and much more. Access all your employees and their personal data incl. preferences and skills in one place.
Get started with a free, no-obligation initial consultation. We'll show you how the platform works in a personal live demo and set you up with a free trial.
Together, we'll answer any questions you may have and help you get "connected"!
Our Contact Details
Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Straße 28–40
71364 Winnenden, Germany
T: +49 (0) 7195 14-1300
E-Mail: kcc@karcher.com
Kärcher Connected Cleaning is a digital product of Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG.
Connected Cleaning is available as a web app for managers and as a mobile app for cleaning professionals.
If you don't have a Connected Cleaning account yet, please contact us to request a demo or receive more information.