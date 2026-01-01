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    FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753 | Kärcher

    Orange Kärcher RM 753 cleaning solution container with label detailing product information.

    FloorPro Fine Stoneware Cleaner RM 753

    Order number: 6.295-082.0

    Special cleaner for all fine stoneware tiles. Reliably dissolves oil, grease and mineral soiling. Does not impair anti-slip properties of tiles. Free from tensides and readily separating.
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