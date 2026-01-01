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    Gutter cleaning lance | Kärcher

    Kärcher spray lance with a long metal shaft, black grip, and brass connector, set against a white background.

    Gutter cleaning lance

    Order number: 2.112-015.0

    The lance is suited for cleaning of gutter systems. Because of the shape of the lance and the special nozzle the gutter can be cleaned without removing the cover plates.
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