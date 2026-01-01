Gutter cleaning lance | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.112-015.0The lance is suited for cleaning of gutter systems. Because of the shape of the lance and the special nozzle the gutter can be cleaned without removing the cover plates.
Length (mm)
960
Connection thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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