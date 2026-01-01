High-pressure cleaner HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex | Kärcher

Potentially explosive areas, "ATEX zones", place particular demands on components and materials. Our HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex high-pressure cleaner meets these requirements and complies with all of the stringent safety regulations in its explosion-proof design. With a working pressure of 160 bar and water flow rate of around 1,000 litres per hour, the machine is designed for a variety of cleaning tasks. Moreover, it incorporates outstanding technical innovations that make cleaning effortless and take handling to a new level: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex combines maximum safety with outstanding cleaning performance and durable technology.

Powder-coated cage frame, electrically conductive Robust tubular steel frame. With integrated crane hook. Protection against damage to the machine. Explosion-proof equipment Conductive rubber tyres. Surface temperature always under 200°C. Powerful and durable Four-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. Operational safety The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed and cleaned with no tools required. Protects the pump against dry running. Cleaning agent suction system for stubborn dirt.