High-pressure cleaner HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.353-904.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
1000
Inlet temperature (°C)
50
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
160 / 16
Max. pressure (bar / MPa)
220 / 22
Connected load (kW)
5.5
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
122.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
131.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
980 x 720 x 1100
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual