2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    High-pressure cleaner HD 10/21-4 S | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with grey body, yellow accents, and black wheels, featuring a handle and hose attachment.

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 10/21-4 S

    Order number: 1.286-916.0