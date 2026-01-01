High-pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
High-pressure cleaner
Order number: 1.286-955.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
376 - 424
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
500 - 1000
Inlet temperature (°C)
60
Working pressure (bar)
80 - 250
Max. pressure (bar)
280
Connected load (kW)
8.8
Power cable (m)
5
Nozzle size
047
Water inlet
1″
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
81.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
90.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
607 x 518 x 1063
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Product information
Application areas