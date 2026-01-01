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    High-pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose reel and handle, grey and yellow accents, on wheels.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus

    Order number: 1.286-955.0

    • Top quality, ergonomic handling and maximum performance
    • Brass cylinder head, stainless steel piston, pressure cut-off, LED display
    • 20-metre-long high-pressure hose, EASY!Force Advanced, 1050 mm spray lance, Vibrasoft rotary nozzle
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