High-pressure cleaner HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus | Kärcher

The HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner is designed with the very best quality and ergonomics in mind. The EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun eradicates any holding forces. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. This means the pressure can be adjusted to suit delicate surfaces – without having to change the nozzle or make adjustments on the machine itself. The Vibrasoft rotary nozzle dampens noise and vibrations. Assistance systems and LED status display provide clear information. The Super Class machine stands out from the crowd for its exquisite workmanship and finest quality materials. At its heart lies a hard-wearing wobble pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head. The 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system is powerful and built to last. Integrated aluminium frame carriers form a lightweight chassis, suitable for crane loading. The upright construction style with vertical motor and pump unit keeps the machine compact and portable. It also features an Ultra Guard high-pressure hose with a Teflon® coating and ample built-in storage for accessories, as well as an automatic hose reel for winding and unwinding at up to 45 ° – even under pressure.

Automatic hose reel Automatic winding and unwinding up to an angle of 45 °, even under pressure. Scratch-resistant and smooth Ultra Guard HD hose with Teflon® coating. Set-up times up to twice as fast. Compact upright design concept based on vertical arrangement of motor and pump unit Small footprint and space-saving proportions. Easy to manoeuvre and transport. Maximum stability ensures a stable footing for the machine. 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system, robust pump with stainless steel pistons and brass cylinder head Long service life and low maintenance costs. High performance and high efficiency. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature. Ergonomic Vibrasoft Dirt Blaster Reduces vibrations by up to 30%. Reduces volume and noise level. Rotary nozzle takes the hard work out of extensive cleaning tasks. Intelligently designed service concept facilitates quick operations on site Swivelling pump head. Convenient oil fill level display and oil drain hole integrated in the chassis. Modular construction, comprising pump, motor and control cabinet. Assistance systems and LED status display Integrated electronics system for machine monitoring. Automatic shutoff in event of low voltage range or overvoltage. Switches off in case of leaks or phase failure. Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force. Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance. Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine Stowage compartment. Adjustable hooks, e.g. for storing second lance or electric cable. Storage for high pressure hose.