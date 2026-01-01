High-pressure cleaner HD 13/12-4 ST | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
High-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.524-500.201The configurable HD 13/12-4 ST stationary high-pressure cleaner is particularly impressive in agricultural operations, with a very high water flow of 1,300 litres per hour.
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
650 - 1300
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
30 - 120 / 3 - 12
Max. pressure (bar / MPa)
150 / 15
Inlet temperature (°C)
70
Connected load (kW)
6.4
Protection (A)
16
Portability
stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
72
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
900 x 780 x 705
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information