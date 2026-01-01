High-pressure cleaner HD 13/12-4 ST | Kärcher

With a water flow of around 1,300 l/h, our HD 13/12-4 ST stationary cold water high-pressure cleaner is ideal for cleaning vehicles and machines, for example in the agricultural sector. Recent innovations ensure a high level of working convenience: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, while the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without compromising when it comes to robustness and longevity. The machine can be configured with a variety of additional equipment features such as pressure relief, dry-running protection, water softening or elapsed time counter. A hot water version with 85°C flow temperature, stainless steel casing and the option of suctioning cleaning agents in high or low-pressure operation is also available. An extensive range of accessories, such as remote controls and hose guide systems, also guarantees perfect adjustment to on-site conditions. Individual features can also be retrofitted at a later date.

Individual configurability saves investment costs You don't pay for anything that isn't really needed. Simply choose a basic unit and add only the required functions. Over 50 accessories for ease of use. Very hot and effective cleaning thanks to a high inlet temperature Up to 70°C water supply temperature even in the basic model. With an advance pressure pump and heat-resistant seals, temperatures of up to 85°C can be achieved. Simple pre-connection of a HWE 860 hot water generator possible. Always flexible thanks to fast retrofitting capability Most functions and accessory parts can be retrofitted at any time. Simple Plug ’n’ Play saves assembly costs. Adjustment to changed requirements instead of a new purchase. Long lifetime guarantees high value retention Slow-running 4-pole electric motor. Hard-wearing ceramic pistons. Individually adjustable switch-off times reduce the operating time.