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    High-pressure cleaner HD 13/12-4 ST | Kärcher

    Kärcher Professional control panel with three yellow dials on a grey unit.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 13/12-4 ST

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.524-500.201

    The configurable HD 13/12-4 ST stationary high-pressure cleaner is particularly impressive in agricultural operations, with a very high water flow of 1,300 litres per hour.
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