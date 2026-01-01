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    High-pressure cleaner HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with a grey frame, black wheels, and a yellow handle, featuring a visible pump and motor.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus

    Order number: 1.353-905.0

    • Ideal for tasks that require a large water volume
    • Powder-coated tubular steel frame, puncture-proof wheels, pressure cut-off
    • 15-metre-long high-pressure hose, EASY!Force Advanced, 1050 mm spray lance, Power nozzle, rotary nozzle
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