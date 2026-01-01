High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
High-pressure cleaner
Order number: 1.353-906.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
500 - 2000
Inlet temperature (°C)
60
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
30 - 150 / 3 - 15
Max. pressure (bar / MPa)
190 / 19
Connected load (kW)
11.5
Power cable (m)
5
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
118
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
127.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
957 x 686 x 1080
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas