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    High-pressure cleaner HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with a grey frame, black wheels, and a yellow handle, featuring a visible pump and motor.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus

    Order number: 1.353-906.0

    • Automatic soft start
    • Puncture-proof wheels for maximum mobility
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