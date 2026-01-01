High-pressure cleaner HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus | Kärcher

Our mobile specialist for cleaning tasks in the toughest conditions, for example in agriculture or the construction sector: HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus. This three-phase current, unheated high-pressure cleaner impresses in very water-intensive applications thanks to our high-quality crankshaft pump, with an enormous water flow rate of up to 2,500 litres per hour. With a working pressure of 150 bar, it can tackle even the most extreme dirt typically found in large stables, on large construction sites, in earthworks and excavation, or in stone-crushing plants or quarries. Innovations such as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners support the operator enormously. Compared to conventional screw connections, they make handling five times faster, without compromising on robustness and longevity. And last but not least, puncture-resistant wheels ensure that the machine is easy to operate and move, evenon rough terrain.

Cage frame Robust outer pipe frame. With integrated crane hook and accessory compartment. Protection against damage to the machine. Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety. Leakage protection and soft start. Overvoltage and undervoltage protection. Protection against two-phase short circuit. For the toughest jobs High mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels. Large water filter protects pump against damage. Durable and robust Extra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston.