High-pressure cleaner HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaner
Order number: 1.520-925.0
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Flow rate (l/h)
320 - 400
Inlet temperature (°C)
60
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
70 - 110 / 7 - 11
Max. pressure (bar / MPa)
150 / 15
Connected load (kW)
1.6
Water inlet
3/4″
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
36
Capacity (Ah)
7.5
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
2
Run time per battery charge (min)
30
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
58 81
Charging current (A)
6
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Cable length of battery charger (m)
1.2
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
26.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
31.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 370 x 930
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas