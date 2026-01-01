2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    High-pressure cleaner HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with grey body, yellow accents, and wheels for mobility.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus

    Order number: 1.520-925.0

    • Independent high-pressure cleaning irrespective of external power sources
    • High cleaning performance with long run time
    • Two powerful 36 V lithium-ion batteries included in the scope of supply
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