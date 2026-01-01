High-pressure cleaner HD 5/11 Cage Classic | Kärcher

A lot of power for less money: thanks to its robust steel frame, the HD 5/11 Cage Classic high-pressure cleaner has been designed for even the harshest conditions. Easy to transport thanks to the ergonomic handle, the long-lasting machine is suitable for stationary and, in particular, mobile applications. It can be mounted on the floor or on the wall. And finally, the HD 5/11 Cage Classic naturally also impresses with its cleaning power (110 bar pressure).

Durable and robust With its brass cylinder heads, the 3-piston axial-piston motor unit ensures an exceptionally long service life. The sturdy pipe frame provides protection in continuous heavy-duty use. Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Versatile The machine can be attached to the floor or the wall. Can be used vertically or horizontally. Maintenance-friendly Excellent access to all relevant components. The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed and cleaned with no tools required. Compact design with high mobility Very compact construction style and minimal weight. Comfortable handle for simple carrying. Space-saving storage and transport.