High-pressure cleaner HD 5/11 Cage Classic | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaner
Order number: 1.520-204.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
500
Inlet temperature (°C)
60
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
up to 110 / up to 11
Max. pressure (bar / MPa)
160 / 16
Connected load (kW)
2.2
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
21.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
23.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
475 x 335 x 340
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas