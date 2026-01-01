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    High-pressure cleaner HD 5/11 Cage Classic | Kärcher

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    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with grey body, yellow dial, and black spray gun attached.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 5/11 Cage Classic

    Order number: 1.520-204.0

    • Low weight, high degree of mobility for tough applications
    • Brass cylinder head, tubular steel frame, ergonomic design
    • 10-metre-long high-pressure hose, EASY!Force Advanced, 600 mm spray lance, Power nozzle