2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    High-pressure cleaner HD 5/11 P | Kärcher

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    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose and trigger gun, grey and yellow design, mounted on wheels.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 5/11 P

    Order number: 1.520-960.0

    • Automatic pressure relief
    • For vertical and horizontal operation
    • Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners