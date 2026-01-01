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    High-pressure cleaner HD 5/12 C | Kärcher

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    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with wheels, hose, and handle, standing upright on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 5/12 C

    Order number: 1.520-900.0

    • Easy to handle, mobile and versatile
    • Automatic pressure relief, brass cylinder head, can be used upright or lying down
    • 10-metre-long high-pressure hose, EASY!Force, Power nozzle