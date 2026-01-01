High-pressure cleaner HD 5/12 C | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaner
Order number: 1.520-900.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
500 - 500
Inlet temperature (°C)
60
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
120 - 120 / 12 - 12
Max. pressure (bar / MPa)
175 / 17.5
Connected load (kW)
2.5
Power cable (m)
5
Nozzle size (mm)
35
Water inlet
3/4″
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
24.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
26.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 360 x 930
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online