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    High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M 50Hz *KAP | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose, grey and yellow design, on wheels.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 6/15 M 50Hz *KAP

    Order number: 1.150-945.0

    • 3-piston axial pump with hardened stainless steel pistons
    • Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
    • Automatic pressure relief and up to 20 percent higher energy efficiency