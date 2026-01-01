High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M 50Hz *KAP | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
High-pressure cleaner
Order number: 1.150-945.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
560
Inlet temperature (°C)
60
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
150 / 15
Max. pressure (bar / MPa)
225 / 22.5
Connected load (kW)
3.1
Power cable (m)
5
Water inlet
3/4″
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
29.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
32.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
400 x 455 x 700
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas