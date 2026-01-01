2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    High-pressure cleaner HD 6/16-4 M Plus *EU | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose, grey and yellow design, on wheels.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 6/16-4 M Plus *EU

    Order number: 1.524-933.0

    • Four-pole, low-speed, robust AC motor
    • Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners
    • Automatic pressure relief and up to 20 percent higher energy efficiency
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