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    High-pressure cleaner HD 7/11-4 M Classic | Kärcher

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    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with grey body, black handle, and wheels, featuring a yellow nozzle and coiled power cord.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 7/11-4 M Classic

    Order number: 1.367-901.0

    • Robust crankshaft pump
    • Tubular steel frame
    • 4-pole, low-speed, robust three-phase motor