High-pressure cleaner HD 7/16-4 ST | Kärcher

The HD 7/16-4 ST is an entry-level model in the range of stationary cold water high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher. With a working pressure of 160 bar, it also impresses in difficult cleaning tasks. It particularly impresses with its broad range of configurable equipment details (which can also be retrofitted in some cases). For example, the machine is also available as a hot water version. Options such as pressure relief, dry-running protection, stainless steel casing, water softening or elapsed time counter are also available. There is also the option of suctioning one or two cleaning agents in high or low pressure, and, thanks to the extensive accessory line, the machine can be optimally adapted to its location of use. New developments which increase working convenience feature as standard, such as the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners, which make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without compromising when it comes to robustness and longevity.

Always flexible thanks to fast retrofitting capability Most functions and accessory parts can be retrofitted at any time. Simple Plug ’n’ Play saves assembly costs. Adjustment to changed requirements instead of a new purchase. Very hot and effective cleaning thanks to a high inlet temperature Up to 70°C water supply temperature even in the basic model. With an advance pressure pump and heat-resistant seals, temperatures of up to 85°C can be achieved. Simple pre-connection of a HWE 860 hot water generator possible. Individual configurability saves investment costs You don't pay for anything that isn't really needed. Simply choose a basic unit and add only the required functions. Over 50 accessories for ease of use. Long lifetime guarantees high value retention Slow-running 4-pole electric motor. Hard-wearing ceramic pistons. Individually adjustable switch-off times reduce the operating time.