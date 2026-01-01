High-pressure cleaner HD 7/16-4 ST | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
High-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.524-500.202With a working pressure of 160 bar, the HD 7/16-4 ST is an entry-level machine in the area of stationary high-pressure cleaners with single-lance operation. Many features are freely configurable.
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
300 - 700
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
30 - 160 / 3 - 16
Max. pressure (bar / MPa)
190 / 19
Inlet temperature (°C)
70
Connected load (kW)
4.4
Protection (A)
16
Portability
stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
53
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
900 x 780 x 705
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information