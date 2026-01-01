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    High-pressure cleaner HD 7/16-4 ST | Kärcher

    Kärcher Professional control panel with three yellow dials on a grey unit.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 7/16-4 ST

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.524-500.202

    With a working pressure of 160 bar, the HD 7/16-4 ST is an entry-level machine in the area of stationary high-pressure cleaners with single-lance operation. Many features are freely configurable.
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