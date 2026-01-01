High-pressure cleaner HD 9/18-4 ST | Kärcher

While many equipment features of our HD 9/18-4 ST cold water high-pressure cleaner are freely configurable, a working pressure of 180 bar and a flow rate of at least 900 l/h also mean that it earns the title "all-rounder" for a variety of fields of application from industry to agriculture. Optional functions such as pressure relief, dry-running protection and water softening can also be integrated to protect the machine. For hygiene-sensitive areas, there is a variant with stainless steel casing, while very demanding cleaning tasks are best tackled with the hot water version and the option to suction cleaning agents. The recently developed innovations EASY!Force and EASY!Lock are always on board: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handlingthat is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. An extensive range of accessories and added details complete the sophisticated concept of the HD 9/18-4 ST.

Always flexible thanks to fast retrofitting capability Most functions and accessory parts can be retrofitted at any time. Simple Plug ’n’ Play saves assembly costs. Adjustment to changed requirements instead of a new purchase. Very hot and effective cleaning thanks to a high inlet temperature Up to 70°C water supply temperature even in the basic model. With an advance pressure pump and heat-resistant seals, temperatures of up to 85°C can be achieved. Simple pre-connection of a HWE 860 hot water generator possible. Individual configurability saves investment costs You don't pay for anything that isn't really needed. Simply choose a basic unit and add only the required functions. Over 50 accessories for ease of use. Long lifetime guarantees high value retention Slow-running 4-pole electric motor. Hard-wearing ceramic pistons. Individually adjustable switch-off times reduce the operating time.