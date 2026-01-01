2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    High-pressure cleaner HD 9/20-4 M Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose and spray gun, mounted on a wheeled frame.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 9/20-4 M Classic

    Order number: 1.367-903.0

    • Robust crankshaft pump
    • Tubular steel frame
    • 4-pole, low-speed, robust three-phase motor
    Request a offer