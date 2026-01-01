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    High-pressure cleaner HD 9/23 De | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with Yanmar engine, mounted on a wheeled frame, featuring a handle and various components.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 9/23 De

    Order number: 1.187-907.0

    • Economical diesel engine with convenient electro start
    • Infinitely variable water pressure and water flow regulation with Servo Control on the high-pressure lance
    • Automatic speed reduction
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