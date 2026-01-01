High-pressure cleaner HD 9/23 De | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaner
Order number: 1.187-907.0
Flow rate (l/h)
400 - 930
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
40 - up to 230 / 4 - up to 23
Max. pressure (bar / MPa)
270 / 27
Inlet temperature (°C)
60
Water inlet
1″
Drive type
Diesel
Motor manufacturer
Yanmar
Motor type
L 100 V
Portability
Mobile
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
112.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
115.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
866 x 722 x 1146
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas