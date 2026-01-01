High-pressure cleaner HD 9/25 G Classic | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaner
Order number: 1.187-013.0
Flow rate (l/h)
900
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
250 / 25
Max. pressure (bar / MPa)
300 / 30
Water inlet
3/4″
Drive type
Petrol
Motor type
G390FA
Portability
High
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
56.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
64.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
878 x 538 x 702
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online