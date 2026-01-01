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    High-pressure cleaner HD 9/25 G Classic | Kärcher

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    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with black engine, hose reel, and spray gun, mounted on a wheeled frame.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 9/25 G Classic

    Order number: 1.187-013.0

    • Independent high-pressure cleaning irrespective of external power sources
    • Robust crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
    • Compact, light and very mobile