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    High-pressure cleaner HDS 10/21-4 M | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with control panel and wheels, featuring a handle on top for easy manoeuvrability.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HDS 10/21-4 M

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.071-939.0

    • eco!efficiency mode, water-cooled 4-pole electric motor with axial pump
    • 10-metre-long high-pressure hose, additional storage compartment for accessories
    • EASY!Force Advanced with servo control controller, 2 detergent tanks, descaler
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