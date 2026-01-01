High-pressure cleaner HDS 1000 De | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.811-943.0
Flow rate (l/h)
450 - 900
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
40 - 200 / 4 - 20
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
min. 80 - max. 98
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
5.6
Nozzle size
048
Fuel tank (l)
34
Drive type
Diesel
Motor manufacturer
Yanmar
Motor type
L 100 V
Portability
stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
188.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
194.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1100 x 750 x 785
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com