2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    High-pressure cleaner HDS 1000 De | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with a metal frame, control panel, and attached spray gun, set on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HDS 1000 De

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.811-943.0

    • Energy-saving EASY!Force high-pressure gun for fatigue-free work
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