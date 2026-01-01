2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    High-pressure cleaner HDS 1000 De Weed | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with a metal frame, control panel, and attached spray gun, set on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HDS 1000 De Weed

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.811-947.0

    • Powerful hot water unit with steam stage
    • Economical diesel engine with convenient electro start
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