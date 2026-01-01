High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/14-4 ST Gas | Kärcher

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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
High-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.251-110.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
600 - 1200
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
30 - 140 / 3 - 14
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
max. 98
Connected load (kW)
7.5
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (m³/h)
8.9
Portability
stationary
Protection (A)
16
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
170
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1110 x 565 x 1080
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual