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    High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/14-4 ST Gas | Kärcher

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    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HDS 12/14-4 ST Gas

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.251-110.0

    • Dry-running protection
    • Surface burner technology
    • Water-cooled stainless steel boiler with built-in stainless steel heater coil
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