High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/14-4 ST | Kärcher

High-pressure cleaning system which offers an extraordinary high level of safety with automatic pressure relief, flue gas temperature monitor, an innovative dry run cut-out in the float tank as well as an SDS hose which absorbs pressure surges. Used with Eco-Line boilers, these units comply with the latest BimSch emission regulations.

Water-cooled four-pole electric motor Long service life. Improved effectiveness. Guaranteed quiet operation. Innovative burner engineering High heating output. Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style. Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion. High efficiency Efficient and economical cleaning thanks to the use of hot water. Short set-up times reduce working hours. Flexible operating concept Central control panel on the machine. Remote controls can be used directly at the point of use.