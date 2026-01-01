2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/14-4 ST | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional cleaning machine with control panel and hoses, featuring a grey and black design.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HDS 12/14-4 ST

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.699-919.0

    • Integrated system pressure relief
    • Soft Damping System (SDS)
    • Dry-running protection
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