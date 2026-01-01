High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/14-4 ST | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.699-919.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
600 - 1200
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
30 - 140 / 3 - 14
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
min. 80 - max. 155
Connected load (kW)
7.5
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
7.3
Portability
stationary
Protection (A)
20
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
163
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
167.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1110 x 565 x 700
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual