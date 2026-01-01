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    HDS Trailer HDS 13/20 De Tr1 | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional trailer-mounted cleaning unit with grey casing and tow bar, featuring wheels and hitch.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand
    IF Design Award 2017

    HDS Trailer

    HDS 13/20 De Tr1

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.524-952.203

    • Automatic speed reduction
    • With cleaning agent dosing
    • Servo Control: infinitely variable water and pressure volume regulation direct from the trigger gun
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