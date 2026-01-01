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    HDS Trailer HDS 13/20 De Tr1 - preconfigured | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional trailer-mounted cleaning unit with grey casing and tow bar, featuring wheels and hitch.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    HDS Trailer

    HDS 13/20 De Tr1 - preconfigured

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 0.300-307.0

    Ideal for hot water high-pressure cleaning in the municipal area, in industry and the construction sector: the preconfigured, independently operating and mobile HDS trailer 13/20 with 200 bar working pressure.
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