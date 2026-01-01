HDS Trailer HDS 13/20 De Tr1 - preconfigured | Kärcher

Our HDS trailers 13/20 are characterised by maximum mobility, independent operational readiness and high performance capacity for hot water high-pressure cleaning on construction sites, as well as in the municipal and industrial environment. It also impresses with simple operation, easy servicing and reliability. This version of the trailer is already preconfigured with a high- and low-pressure hose reel.

Maximum efficiency Proven and highly efficient burner technology. Heat recovery through use of waste heat from the engine. Environmentally-friendly operation and low operating costs thanks to Kärcher's eco!efficiency mode. Easy operation The machine is easy to operate using a central selector switch. Easy to set up and dismantle thanks to two optional hose reels in the control area. Safe storage thanks to the ample storage options for protective gear, accessories and cleaning agents. Self-sufficient application Large 500 l water tank for up to 30-minute cleaning applications with full water performance. With 100 l diesel tank – ideal for long work assignments. Powerful Yanmar diesel engines allow the machine to be used independently of any power source. Easy servicing Sophisticated service software for rapid fault diagnosis during servicing. Tried-and-tested high-quality Kärcher components guarantee a long lifetime. Includes: Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification.