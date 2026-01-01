HDS Trailer HDS 13/20 De Tr1 - preconfigured | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
HDS Trailer
This device requires instruction
Order number: 0.300-307.0Ideal for hot water high-pressure cleaning in the municipal area, in industry and the construction sector: the preconfigured, independently operating and mobile HDS trailer 13/20 with 200 bar working pressure.
Drive type
Diesel
Motor manufacturer
Yanmar
Motor rating (kW / hp)
19 / 26
Flow rate (l/h)
900 - 1300
Pressure (bar / MPa)
60 - 200 / 6 - 20
Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
9.7
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
1400.6
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas