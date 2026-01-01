High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 C | Kärcher

The HDS 6/14-4 C is a powerful single-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the HDS compact class with a 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor, economical eco!efficiency mode and intuitive single-button operation. A robust axial pump with three ceramic pistons builds up the necessary pressure. The EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun with patented nozzle technology and a steel pipe over 1 metre long as well as EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners makes for ergonomic work. The Soft Damping System (SDS) reduces vibrations for fatigue-free working. The hot water technology effectively breaks up even lubricants and reduces the use of detergents, which are precisely dosed from a 15.5-litre tank. The pressure and water flow can be adapted depending on the task and can be adjusted directly on the trigger gun itself thanks to servo control. The maintenance-friendly HDS 6/14-4 C is designed for daily use under tough conditions. The descaling option, a water filter and a safety valve protect the technology. A robust chassis protects against impacts, while large wheels and a steering roller offer high manoeuvrability. There are storage possibilities for accessories.

Economic efficiency eco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function. Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force. Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance. Patented Kärcher power nozzle can offer up to 40 per cent more impact force than conventional nozzles. Operational safety Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water. Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine. Reliability Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage. The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system. Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose. Integrated nozzle storage. Integrated lance holder for transport. Detergent dosing unit Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function. Large tank opening with filling chute. Mobility concept "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller. Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs. Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability. Easy to use controls Intuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch.