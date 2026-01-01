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    High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 C | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with wheels, hose reel, and control panel, viewed from the rear angle.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HDS 6/14-4 C

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.170-904.0

    • Compact and powerful, water-cooled 4-pole motor with axial pump
    • 10-metre-long high-pressure hose, modular electronics like in M/S class, storage compartment for accessories
    • EASY!Force Advanced with servo control controller, detergent tank, steam stage
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