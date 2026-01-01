High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18-4 C | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.174-918.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
300 - 800
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
30 - 180 / 3 - 18
Max. pressure (bar)
220
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
min. 80 - max. 155
Connected load (kW)
6
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
5.2
Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
4.2
Power cable (m)
5
Nozzle size
025
Fuel tank (l)
15
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
119.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
131.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1066 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Application areas