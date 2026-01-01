High-pressure cleaner HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.030-904.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
300 - 760
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
30 - 160 / 3 - 16
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
min. 45 - max. 85
Connected load (kW)
29.5
Power cable (m)
5
Heating output (kW)
24
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
122.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
133.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1330 x 750 x 1060
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas