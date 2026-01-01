battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Fs Pack | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
battery-powered vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.394-260.0
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Container capacity (l)
0.9
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
70
Air flow (l/s)
33
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
47 / 4.7
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Battery type
Lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V)
18
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Performance per battery charge (m²)
max. 100
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 42 max. 25 max. 29 max. 22
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
44 83
Charging current (A)
2.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
313 x 115 x 315
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas