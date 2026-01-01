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    battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Fs Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional handheld blower with grey body, black nozzle, and yellow accents, powered by an 18V battery.

    Awards and exclusive range

    German Design Award Winner 2020

    battery-powered vacuum cleaner

    HV 1/1 Bp Fs Pack

    Order number: 1.394-260.0

    • Handy, lightweight, flexible, cleans upholstery and small spaces
    • 18 V cordless device, eco!efficiency mode, cartridge filter, prefilter
    • Floor nozzle 220 mm, crevice nozzle, suction brush, upholstery nozzle, battery, quick charger
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