2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Industrial vacuums IVS 100/40 M | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a cylindrical metal body, grey housing, and wheels for mobility.

    Industrial vacuums

    IVS 100/40 M

    Order number: 1.573-622.0

    • Hygienic stainless steel container
    • Wear-free side channel blower, user-friendly set-down mechanism
    Request a offer