Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 70/2 | Kärcher

The NT 70 series of machines consists of large, powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaners with up to three motors. A complete portfolio of models, which demonstrates its advantages especially in wet applications and when vacuuming coarse dirt. Strong suction power and proven Kärcher quality at an affordable price.

Integrated accessory storage Large bumper with accessory storage. Integrated drain hose The container is easy to empty via the drain hose. Extremely practical due to the very large 70 litre container capacity. Ergonomic push handle The NT 70 has an ergonomic push handle so that the machine can be pushed along. Robust bumper The robust bumper protects the machine from knocks and bumps.