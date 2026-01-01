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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 70/2 | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a grey and black body, hose, and floor nozzle.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 70/2

    Order number: 1.667-269.0

    • 70-l container, 2 turbines, push handle, drain hose, power cable holder
    • 2 turbines: strong suction power, robust bumper, large wheels
    • 360 mm Adv floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, cartridge filter
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