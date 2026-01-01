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    Pipe cleaning hose, ID 6, 30 m, max. 140 bar | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with metal connectors on a white background.

    Pipe cleaning hose, ID 6, 30 m, max. 140 bar

    Order number: 6.110-050.0

    30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
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