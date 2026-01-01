Pipe cleaning hose, ID 6, 30 m, max. 250 bar | Kärcher

30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes up to 220 bar (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

Very flexible high-pressure hose with rubber outer covering and braided steel Ideal handling for pipe cleaning – even confined spaces are manageable. High wear resistance and long lifetime. Pressure resistant up to 250 bar. Connection: 1/8" Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.