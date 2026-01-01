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    Spray extraction machine Puzzi 10/1 | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher carpet cleaner with a long handle and transparent nozzle, featuring a grey body and yellow accents.

    Spray extraction machine

    Puzzi 10/1

    Order number: 1.100-130.0

    • 10-litre fresh water tank, excellent cleaning results for textiles, robust
    • Powerful pump and motor technology, removable 2-in-1 container
    • Carpet nozzle 240 mm, upholstery nozzle for insertion in spray/suction trigger gun