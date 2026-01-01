Spray extraction machine Puzzi 10/1 | Kärcher

The professional Puzzi 10/1 spray extraction cleaner from Kärcher delivers excellent suction power, as well as providing hygienic cleaning results and ensuring that textile surfaces can be used again quickly. For this purpose, the spray extraction machine sprays the cleaning solution deep into the textile fibres, then removes it again with the dislodged dirt, making it perfect for cleaning upholstery, carpets and other textile surfaces. The robust, compact design of the Puzzi 10/1 ensures a long lifetime and thus high cost-effectiveness – ideal for building service contractors, the hotel and hospitality sector or for cleaning vehicle interiors. The appliance lid, upholstery nozzle and floor nozzle are transparent for a better view of the dirty water. Large push-buttons that can be operated by hand or foot also increase convenience for the user. In addition, the machine comes with an integrated cable hook and a fixture for the upholstery nozzle and suction tube.

Excellent cleaning performance Perfect fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces. Fast drying means that surfaces can quickly be used again thanks to the excellent back suction performance. Excellent cleaning result with visible before-and-after effect. Professional quality: extremely robust and durable Efficient pump with a long lifetime. Powerful turbine with excellent back suction performance. Robust design and bumper protect the machine from bumps and knocks. Comprehensive set of carpet cleaning accessories Flexible suction lip for optimum suction angle and ultimate drying results. 240 mm wide floor nozzle with integrated spray/suction tube. Ergonomic two-handed grip for extra user comfort. Handy upholstery nozzle Easy yet thorough cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture. Perfect for vehicle interior cleaning. 110 millimetre-wide nozzle for insertion into the spray/suction gun. Removable, smart 2-in-1 container Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank. Convenient and simple to remove dirty water. Easy to operate thanks to two large push-buttons No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use. Quick 1-step method: combined spraying and vacuuming in one operation. 2-step method: Spray on fibres and leave to soak in – then vacuum off. Large rear wheels and flexible 360° steering rollers Easy manoeuvring even on uneven surfaces. Particularly manoeuvrable and flexible to handle when cleaning. Cable hook For safe storage of the power cable. Practical and protects the cables. The machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored. Integrated storage for the upholstery nozzle and the carpet nozzle Thanks to the clip design, the upholstery nozzle is always within reach. Integrated suction tube holder with a floor nozzle in the carrying handle.