Spray extraction machine Puzzi 10/1 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Spray extraction machine
Order number: 1.100-130.0
Max. area performance (m²/h)
20 - 25
Air flow (l/s)
74
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
254 / 25.4
Spray rate (l/min)
1
Spray pressure (bar)
1
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
10 / 9
Turbine capacity (W)
1250
Pump capacity (W)
40
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Cable length (m)
7.5
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
10.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
16.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
690 x 325 x 440
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Application areas