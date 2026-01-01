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    Spray extraction machine Puzzi 8/1 | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher spray extraction cleaner, grey and yellow, with a clear water tank, flexible hose, and hand nozzle, on a white background.

    Spray extraction machine

    Puzzi 8/1

    Order number: 1.100-240.0

    • 8-litre fresh water tank, excellent cleaning results for textiles, robust
    • Powerful pump and motor technology, removable 2-in-1 container
    • Short and ergonomic upholstery nozzle, 2.5 m spray/suction hose