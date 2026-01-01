Spray extraction machine Puzzi 8/1 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Spray extraction machine
Order number: 1.100-240.0
Max. area performance (m²/h)
12 - 18
Air flow (l/s)
71
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
270 / 27
Spray rate (l/min)
1
Spray pressure (bar)
1
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
8 / 7
Turbine capacity (W)
1200
Pump capacity (W)
40
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
71
Cable length (m)
7.5
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
8.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
524 x 332 x 442
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Application areas