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    Spray extraction machine PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 10/2 | Kärcher

    Kärcher carpet cleaner with a long black handle and grey cleaning head, designed for professional use.

    Spray extraction machine

    PW 30/1 power brush for Puzzi 10/2

    Order number: 1.913-102.0

    • Power wash head PW for Puzzi 30/1 increases area performance by up to 35%
    • Motor-driven rotating brush for more intensive cleaning results
    • Roller brush
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