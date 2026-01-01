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    Rubber lip for FRV 30 | Kärcher

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    Rubber lip for FRV 30

    Order number: 2.642-910.0

    For smooth floors indoors. The squeegee increases the suction performance of the FRV 30 and minimises the amount of water remaining. This means the floor is dry in just a few minutes.
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