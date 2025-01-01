      Kärcher exchangeable battery FAQs

      How long is the battery run time? Which batteries are compatible with which devices? How does Kärcher Real Time Technology work? Answers to these and other questions about the Kärcher exchangeable battery platforms for battery-powered devices can be found here in the Frequently Asked Questions.

      General

      Running times

      Overview of all battery-operated devices and running times

      Download

      Charging times

      Lifetime

      First use

      Charging

      Storage and care

      Warranty, repair and disposal

      Safety and functionality

      Help with faults

      Battery Universe Logo

      Battery Universe

      Whether 18 V, 36 V, Battery Power or Battery Power +: Here you find comprehensive information on the advantages, features and compatibility of the exchangeable battery systems from Kärcher.

      Kärcher Battery Universe