You can download the Kärcher WPD AR app free of charge from the Apple App Store via a direct link. To do so, you must either open a customer account in the App Store and enter your data there. However, this data collection is not carried out by Kärcher and Kärcher therefore has no influence on this and is not responsible for it.

Furthermore, you must accept the corresponding terms of use of the Apple App Store in order to open a customer account. In addition, when downloading the WPD AR App, these Terms of Use must be accepted by you in a legally binding manner.

When downloading the app from the Apple App Store, the necessary information is transferred to the App Store, i.e. in particular user name, e-mail address and customer number of your account, time of download and the individual device identification number. However, we have no influence on this data collection and are not responsible for it.