      Privacy Statement for Kärcher WPD AR App (Version:November 2022)

      1. Kärcher WPD AR App

      The use of the Kärcher WPD AR App of Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Alfred-Kärcher-Straße 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany, Phone: +49 (0)7195/14-0, E-mail: info@karcher.com (hereinafter referred to as Kärcher) is only possible using the Kärcher WPD AR App for smartphones with an iOS operating system. You can reach Kärcher's data protection officer at the above address and at the e-mail: data.privacy@kaercher.com.

      2. Downloading the App

      You can download the Kärcher WPD AR app free of charge from the Apple App Store via a direct link. To do so, you must either open a customer account in the App Store and enter your data there. However, this data collection is not carried out by Kärcher and Kärcher therefore has no influence on this and is not responsible for it.

      Furthermore, you must accept the corresponding terms of use of the Apple App Store in order to open a customer account. In addition, when downloading the WPD AR App, these Terms of Use must be accepted by you in a legally binding manner.

      When downloading the app from the Apple App Store, the necessary information is transferred to the App Store, i.e. in particular user name, e-mail address and customer number of your account, time of download and the individual device identification number. However, we have no influence on this data collection and are not responsible for it.

      3. Using the App

      Kärcher does not collect or process any personal data when using the Kärcher WPD AR app.

      4. Your Rights, Questions and Information

      You have the right to information as to whether and what personal data we store concerning you, to rectification or erasure, or to restrict the processing of your data, to object to the processing, and the right to data portability. As your personal data is processed for the performance of a contract, you can no longer use the services provided under the contract once you have objected to the processing of your personal data.

      Objection (market research/direct advertising). You can object to the processing of your data for market research or for the purposes of direct advertising at any time. For this, please send an email to data.privacy@kaercher.com. Once you have objected, the personal data will no longer be processed for such purposes.

      If you have any further questions regarding the processing of your data or if you would like information regarding the data concerning you that is stored in the Kärcher Cloud, you can contact the Data Protection Officer of Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG at the address provided above or by emailing data.privacy@kaercher.com.

      5. Competent Supervisory Authority

      As the data subject, you have the right, without prejudice to any other administrative or judicial remedy, to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority, in particular in the Member State of your habitual residence, place of work or place of the alleged infringement if you believe that the processing of personal data relating to you infringes these data protection regulations.

      If you have a complaint relating to the use of your personal data, you can also contact the competent supervisory authority of Kärcher, the Baden-Württemberg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, Königstraße 10a, 70173 Stuttgart, Phone: +49 (0)711/615541-0, Telefax 0711/615541-15, https://www.baden-wuerttemberg.datenschutz.de Email: poststelle@lfdi.bwl.de