Exterior walls should be able to withstand the elements for many years, retaining their original appearance with minimal maintenance. Ideally, they are easy to care for, breathable and provide good thermal insulation. Rendering is a construction technique that has been around for centuries, and you can find renders that have mineral or acrylic binders.

Mineral renders have a porous structure, enabling them to absorb and release moisture, preventing it from becoming trapped inside a building‘s facade. The high pH value of mineral renders also makes them resistant to mould, fungus and moss. While mineral renders are robust and inexpensive, it takes a long time for them to dry. To maintain mineral render and ensure its protective function lasts, it’s important to clean plaster facades regularly and apply a new coat of paint when necessary. Silicate and emulsion paints are durable options that are suitable for walls with mineral rendering and can be applied several times if needed.

In acrylic renders, synthetic resin is used as the binder, which gives facades an elastic quality. This type of render can withstand different temperatures and humid weather conditions, resulting in fewer cracks. Faster drying times and the synthetic resin’s ability to bind to substrates make the application of acrylic renders easier. However, the material’s reduced breathability makes it susceptible to fungus, moss and algae infestations. Like their mineral counterparts, acrylic plaster facades must also be regularly cleaned and repainted from time to time. After a longer period of time, the render should be renewed.