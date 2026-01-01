Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Cattle hygiene for dairy and beef farming | Kärcher

    Comprehensive dairy and cattle farming hygiene measures

    Hygiene is an essential part of biosecurity in dairy and cattle farming. The correct cleaning processes around birthing and rearing sensitive calves in the barn, along the feed supply chain as well as in the milking parlour play an important role. Learn the essentials and which cleaning technique is best suited to each case.

    Cleaning to achieve dairy and cattle hygiene on the farm

    Hygiene in cattle farming: from biosecurity to economic efficiency

    Cleanliness in dairy and beef farming protects the animals' well-being and increases profitability. In order for cows to achieve a good lifetime output, the environment must be hygienic right from the birth of the calf. Hygiene is also particularly important in the sensitive milking area of dairy cattle, as this is the border between animal husbandry and food.

    In addition, maintaining a high level of hygiene in stables reduces health risks and helps to reduce the cost of medicines. This is especially true for the prevention and control of highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease. Cleanliness in the barn and on the farm premises plays a central role in keeping it at bay. Professional cleaning equipment and routines help break infection chains and reduce the likelihood of disease outbreaks.However, cleaning should not only focus on the barn and calf enclosure. The cleanliness of animal transporters and silos also plays an important role in ensuring animal health. A holistic view and consistently controlling hygiene in all areas of cattle and dairy farming can prevent loss of performance and health problems in the animals.

    Cleaning tasks in dairy and cattle farming

    Kärcher: Cowshed cleaning in dairy cow and cattle farming

    Cowshed cleaning in dairy cow and cattle farming

    Cleaning a milking parlour

    Cleaning a milking parlour

    Cleaning a calf enclosure with a Kärcher pressure washer

    Cleaning a calf enclosure

    Preventing foot-and-mouth disease through cleaning

    Prevent foot-and-mouth disease

    Cleaning livestock transporters

    Cleaning livestock transporters

    Silo cleaning

    Silo cleaning

    Cleaning agricultural machines and tools

    Cleaning agricultural machines and tools

    Cleaning farming warehouses

    Cleaning farming warehouses

    Cleaning a biogas plant

    Cleaning a biogas plant

    Cleaning solar and photovoltaic panels

    Cleaning solar and photovoltaic panels

    Header image digitalisation in agriculture

    Digital farming

    Suitable products for your area of application

    Sales Guide Agriculture

    Sales Guide Agriculture

    Download
    Sales Guide Cleaning Agents in Agriculture

    Sales Guide Cleaning Agents in Agriculture

    Download
    Back to Overview