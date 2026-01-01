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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners (EN) | Kärcher

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Our Wet and Dry vacuum cleaners are specifically designed for your garage, cars, garden and other tasks too tough for your indoor vacuum. The powerful suction and wet vac capabilities makes light work of the toughest jobs from dust and sand to gravel, mud and even liquids.

    BRING BACK THE WOW. NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS.

    Wet or dry – it doesn't matter: The powerful WD range vacuums any kind of dirt. Discover the Kärcher vacuums that can do it all. Their high suction power and rapid, residue-free dirt removal on all floor surfaces will bring back the WOW in and around your home. Whether for wet dirt or dry dirt, the WD with its various accessories is a reliable companion.

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Diverse application possibilities

    Multifunctionality is ingrained in the DNA of our wet and dry vacuum cleaners. These strong multi-taskers get cleaning done everywhere from the garage to the workshop garage, or the garden. Whether it's during renovation work, cleaning the car, picking up broken glass, or sucking up spilled liquids, they’re always ready. It doesn’t matter whether the dirt is wet, dry, coarse or fine – these powerful devices even handle large volumes of water with ease.

    Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaners

    Superior cleaning performance and suction power

    Where conventional household vacuum cleaners struggle, Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners really get going. With powerful suction combined with outstanding energy efficiency, wet and dry vacuum cleaners provide ideal dirt pick-up thanks to perfectly coordinated devices and accessories - delivering quick and thorough cleaning results. Using the suction tool when sawing, sanding and much more reduces exposure to dust and dirt, keeping your workspace clean at all times.

    Compact wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Even more convenience

    Next-level convenience: the compact design takes little space to store. It allows the hose and accessories to be stored directly on the device. Innovative filter designs make the wet and dry vacuum cleaners convenient to use – without any contact with dirt at all. What's more, their long lifetimes thanks to a high level of quality and robustness set these wet and dry vacuum cleaners apart.

    Features WD 6 P

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners with integrated filter cleaning

    Outstanding filter cleaning

    Simply push the filter cleaning button on the device head and the dirty filter is quickly and efficiently cleaned.

    Blowing away leaves with wet and dry vacuum cleaner blower function

    Practical blower function

    Simply use the blower function to clean hard-to-reach areas.

    Detail image power outlet wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for power tools

    Dirt that is a result of planing, sawing or sanding is vacuumed up directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.

    Vacuuming car interiour with ergonomic handle

    Removable handle with electrostatic protection

    The ergonomically shaped handle provides reliable protection against electrostatic discharge and can be separated from the suction hose effortlessly, which enables other accessories to be attached (e.g. brushes).

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners easy filter removal

    Easy filter removal

    Patented technology for quick and easy filter removal and emptying without contact with dirt.

    Top view of wet and dry vacuum cleaner showing the hose storage

    Practical hose storage

    Even more compact and space-saving to store.

    Drain screw for easy water disposal for wet and dry vacs

    Drain screw

    For the convenient disposal of vacuumed-up water.

    Cleaning the floor with wet and dry vacuum cleaner with floor nozzle

    Switchable wet and dry floor nozzle

    The nozzle can be adjusted to the cleaning situation (dry or wet vacuum cleaning) by using the switch. For optimal dirt pick-up.

    Features WD 3 P

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners with cartridge filter

    Cartridge filter

    The filter does not need changing between wet and dry applications.

    Blowing away leaves with wet and dry vacuum cleaner blower function

    Practical blower function

    Simply use the blower function to clean hard-to-reach areas.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners with power outlet

    Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for power tools

    Dirt that is a result of planing, sawing or sanding is vacuumed up directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.

    Vacuuming car interiour with ergonomic handle

    Removable handle

    The ergonomically shaped handle can be easily detached from the suction hose so that other accessories can be attached instead (e.g. brushes).

    Top view of wet and dry vacuum cleaner showing the hose storage

    Practical hose storage

    Even more compact and space-saving to store.

    Vacuuming patio deck with the wet and dry vacuum floor nozzle

    Clip-on floor nozzle

    The floor nozzles, developed in-house, are quick and easy to adjust to wet or dry dirt and ensure perfect dirt pick-up.

    WD 2 Plus

    WD 3

    WD 4

    WD 5

    WD 6

    Motor

    1000W

    1000W

    1000W

    1100W

    1300W

    Air Watts

    220 W

    230 W

    240 W

    280 W

    315 W

    Container Size

    12 Litres

    17 Litres

    20 Litres

    25 Litres

    30 Litres

    Cable Length

    4m

    4m

    5m

    5m

    8m

    Hose Length

    1.8m

    2.0m

    2.2m

    2.2m

    2.2m

    Blower Function

    Yes

    Yes

    Yes

    Yes

    Yes

    Power Outlet

    No

    No

    No

    No

    Yes

    Filter Type

    Cartridge Filter (KFI 3310) 2.863-303.0

    Cartridge Filter (KFI 3310) 2.863-303.0

    Flat Pleat Filter (KFI 4410) 2.863-005.0

    Flat Pleat Filter (KFI 4410) 2.863-005.0

    Flat Pleat Filter (KFI 4410) 2.863-005.0

    Filter Bag

    Fleece Filter Bag (KFI 357) 2.863-314.0

    Fleece Filter Bag (KFI 357) 2.863-314.0

    Fleece Filter Bag (KFI 487) 2.863-006.0

    Fleece Filter Bag (KFI 487) 2.863-006.0

    Fleece Filter Bag (KFI 487) 2.863-006.0

    Applications

    The robust Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners don’t hold back. They remove dry dirt just as effectively as wet dirt, and even large amounts of liquid are no problem.

    Kärcher WD 5 P S

    Car cleaning

    Clean your car thoroughly with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Its extensive range of accessories allows you to clean between seats and places that are difficult to reach.

    Kärcher WD 5 P S

    Renovation

    The Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners can also manage coarse rubble. The innovative filter system and consistently high suction power simplify the cleaning process and make it possible to work with low energy consumption. Even wet or damp rubble does not pose a problem.

    Kärcher WD 3 P S

    Workshop

    Convenient dust removal for woodwork and work in the workshop. On models with a built-in power outlet, electric devices can be plugged directly into the wet and dry vacuum cleaner, which vacuums wood chips automatically as soon as you begin sawing.

    Tips for DIY
    Kärcher WD 2

    Liquids and shards of glass

    With our wet and dry vacuum cleaners, the name speaks for itself. Broken drinking bottles, small puddles or damp dirt are no problem at all, thanks to the high suction power, robust container and option to vacuum without a filter bag.

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Water leaks & spills

    Large leaks or spills can have many causes – but no matter the source, they can be thoroughly removed with a Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The large container ensures you can vacuum for long periods, as well as pick up large accumulations of water swiftly and effortlessly.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners with blower function

    Garden

    A wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a real help, even in the garden. Easily vacuum small twigs, gravel, leaves, or blow them aside using the blower function.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners for outside areas

    Outside area

    Patios, garages, house entrances and stairs are clean again in no time with Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.

    Tips for cleaning garages
    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners for inside areas

    Inside area

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners can be used just like normal vacuum cleaners for vacuuming in living spaces, offering the best cleaning results thanks to special accessories, such as the carpet nozzle.

    FAQs

    How does the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner filter cleaning work?

    How do you replace a cartridge filter (WD 2 – WD 3)?

    How do you replace a flat pleated filter (WD 4 – WD 6)?

    How do you put a filter bag in Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners (WD 2 – WD 6)?

    How do you store the hose on the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner (WD 3 – WD 6)?

    Accessories for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner accessories: more practical, more thorough

    The accessories have been specially developed for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Together with the machines, they unleash highly impressive cleaning efficiency and expand the range of applications.

    WD accessory